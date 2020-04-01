UnitedHealthcare the latest major insurer to waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment

UnitedHealthcare is the latest big-name insurer to waive members’ cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatments.

UHC said it would waive the associated costs for members in its fully insured commercial, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans. The insurer added that it’s working with interested self-funded employer plans to offer the same waivers.

The waivers will be available through May 31.

UHC also announced that it will waive cost-sharing for in-network telehealth visits that are not for COVID-19-related needs through June 18. This is in addition to existing waivers for telehealth visits for COVID-19 testing and for virtual visits with the insurers’ preferred partners.

“We are committed to helping you protect your health by enabling you to get access to the right care including from the comfort of your home,” UHC told members on its website.

Aetna, Cigna and Humana have all previously announced that they would waive members’ cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment. These insurers also waived copayments and other cost-sharing for testing and telehealth visits.

Regional health plans are taking similar steps. Florida Blue announced Tuesday that it would waive cost-sharing for treatment, as did Harvard Pilgrim Health Plan.

Harvard Pilgrim is offering the waivers to its Medicare, Medicaid and fully insured plans, while self-insured employers can opt out if they wish. The waivers will be available through June 1.

“This action, in addition to previously announced removal of barriers to COVID-19 testing and general telemedicine visits, will ease the burden on our members and allow them to focus on what really matters—getting healthy,” said CEO Michael Carson.