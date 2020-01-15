UnitedHealth raked in $13.8B in profit for 2019

UnitedHealth Group reported net fourth-quarter earnings of $3.5 billion, up from $3 billion in the prior-year quarter.

The healthcare giant also raked in $13.8 billion over the course of 2019, compared to $11.9 billion in 2018, UnitedHealth said in its earnings release (PDF) Wednesday morning.

The company earned $242 billion in revenue over the course of the year, a 7% increase from 2018. This performance positions UnitedHealth for a strong 2020, CEO David Wichmann said in a statement.

“The dedicated women and men of UnitedHealth Group work together each day to improve outcomes and the patient and physician experience, while making health care more affordable, enabling us to serve more people better, while positioning us for continued growth in 2020,” Wichmann said.

At an investor conference in December, UnitedHealth Group projected that its revenue would grow by another 7% to 8% in 2020 to between $260 billion and $262 billion. UnitedHealth estimated between $21 billion and $22 billion in operating earnings for the coming year.

Much of the company's 2019 performance and its projected 2020 growth is attributable to strong performance of its diverse Optum subsidiary, which posted $3 billion in earnings from operations in the fourth quarter and $9.4 billion in 2019.

Optum earned $113 billion in revenue for the year, according to the release. Full-year earnings grew by 13.7%, and revenue was up 11.5% year over year.

UnitedHealthcare, the company's massive health plan, posted $10.3 billion in 2019 earnings from operations, an increase of 10.3% over the prior year. Total revenue at the insurer was $193.8 billion, up 5% year over year.

UnitedHealthcare added 845,000 members in its employer plans and 325,000 members in Medicare Advantage in 2019.