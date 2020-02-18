Survey: Many Medicare beneficiaries fear receiving a surprise medical bill

A majority of Medicare beneficiaries are worried about getting a surprise medical bill as Congress ponders how to handle the issue.
A survey from the online insurance exchange eHealth found that 63% of beneficiaries are worried about getting hit with a surprise bill. Other major concerns included rising cost-sharing and out-of-pocket expenses.
“Our survey shows that surprise medical bills aren't only a concern for the pre-Medicare population but for Medicare enrollees as well," said eHealth CEO Scott Flanders in a statement.
After surprise medical bills, other top worries for Medicare beneficiaries were their provider not being in-network (38%), paying their deductible (35%) and their copays (29%).
eHealth also found that concerns around out-of-pocket costs are bigger for Medicare Advantage plans than for supplement plan enrollees, with 38% of MA enrollees worried about deductibles compared to 29% of those enrolled in supplement plans.
In addition, 34% of MA enrollees are worried about their copay compared with 22% for supplement plan holders.
However, premiums were not as big of a deal for MA enrollees. Only 18% of MA plan holders were concerned about their monthly premium compared with 23% for Medicare supplement plan holders.
Premiums for the 2020 coverage year for MA plans were the lowest since 2007 and down by 14% compared to 2019, according to data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
eHealth also pinpointed how seniors prefer to shop for Medicare plans. More than half of respondents (55%) said they want to use a combination of online tools and an agent to choose a plan, another 23% prefer to do research entirely online and 23% want to work with just an agent.
eHealth also found that the coverage of preferred doctors is of growing importance for customers, as 31% said that coverage was the most important consideration for picking a plan. That is up from 20% in February 2019.
The results are based on a survey of 1,086 people who purchased Medicare coverage through eHealth.
Congress is in a quagmire over how to get rid of surprise medical bills. Several House committees are clashing over how to pay providers for any out-of-network charges, with payers favoring a benchmark rate for such charges and providers wanting “baseball-style” arbitration.