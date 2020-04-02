New York requires insurers to defer premium payments till June for individuals, small businesses facing financial hardship

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday the state is demanding insurers to defer premium payments through June for small businesses and individuals having financial hardship due to COVID-19. (Diana Robinson/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

New York’s state government has required insurers to not collect premiums for the next two months from the state’s individuals and small businesses experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

The plans will still be required to pay claims for the individual and small group plans through June 1. Health plans also cannot report late payments to credit rating agencies during this period, according to the announcement made on Thursday.

The government added it is prohibited under state law for insurers to impose late payment fees.

New York also announced a one-month extension of the special enrollment period for Affordable Care Act plans through May 15. If someone lost employer coverage they have within 60 days of losing coverage to apply.

The state’s Department of Financial Services will consider “any liquidity or solvency concerns of the health pans in giving effect to this directive.”

Major insurers have started to waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 related costs and tests.

Read more on
Individual market Insurance Premiums coronavirus Health Insurance Exchanges Insurance Benefits Andrew Cuomo

Suggested Articles

coronavirus mask, market, down arrow
Hospitals & Health Systems

Trinity Health to furlough workers due to COVID-19

Trinity Health announced it will be furloughing workers across its large 92-hospital system, becoming the latest system to face work shortages.

by Robert King
cybersecurity
Tech

Pew Charitable Trusts urges HHS to implement health IT rules

The Pew Charitable Trusts is calling for federal policymakers to move forward with data-sharing regulations in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

by Heather Landi
Doctor working on iPad with hospital setting in background
Tech

AHA, AVIA launch digital resource hub for hospitals

The American Hospital Association teamed up with AVIA to develop a resource to help hospitals quickly roll out virtual capabilities to combat COVID.

by Heather Landi