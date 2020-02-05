Molina launching innovation hub targeting the social determinants of health

Social determinants
Molina is launching a new hub for its work on the social determinants of health. (Getty/udra)

Molina Healthcare is launching an innovation center that aims to drive the insurer’s national strategy around the social determinants of health. 

The National Molina Healthcare Social Determinants of Health Innovation Center will be located in Columbus, Ohio, and spearhead several initiatives to better integrate the social determinants into the payer’s existing care models. 

Jason Dees, M.D., Molina’s chief health officer, told FierceHealthcare that the center’s work will build on existing programs to target members’ social concerns. That will include partnerships with local food banks, job placement programs and Molina Closet locations, which offer food, personal care items and other supplies to members in need. 

Case Study

OB-GYN Hospitalist Program Delivers Excellent Maternal Quality Metrics

At a well-established Denver facility, implementation of Colorado’s first-ever OB hospitalist program lowered the number of elective deliveries before the 39th week of pregnancy to 0 and reduced the overall C-section rate to 27.4 percent.

“The Molina Innovation Center will help design models and identify best practices that can be leveraged at the local level to best meet our members’ needs,” Dees said. “We want to ensure that we don’t just focus on one aspect of the social determinants, but rather take a holistic approach to best serve all our members nationwide.” 

RELATED: Kaiser Permanente, Molina Healthcare, Humana take top spots for digital experience 

The innovation center is already planning several initiatives, such as gathering and analyzing data on members’ needs and building a database of outcomes for Molina members related to the social determinants of health. 

The center also plans to be a central hub for tracking and documenting local initiatives addressing the social determinants and will find partners both nationally and locally for such programs.  

With these tools in place, the goal is to launch national solutions to boost outcomes associated with social needs, Molina said. Dees said Molina would provide additional details on specific issues the innovation center will target first in the coming weeks once key leadership is in place. 

Read more on
Social Determinants of Health Patient Engagement Data Analytics Payer-Provider Collaboration Molina Healthcare

Suggested Articles

A document that reads 'Medicare Part D'
Payer

CMS extends its push for price transparency to Part D

The Trump administration is extending its push for price transparency to Medicare Part D. 

by Paige Minemyer
Doctor with opioids
Practices

4 physicians found guilty of healthcare fraud

Four physicians were found guilty Tuesday of healthcare fraud after they administered unnecessary injections to patients in exchange for opioids.

by Joanne Finnegan
Hospitals & Health Systems

How structured content is shaping the future of health education

This modular approach to content lets you create flexible digital experiences that engage your patients.

Sponsored by Healthwise