Molina calls off $50M purchase of managed care organization NextLevel Health 

Molina Healthcare website
Molina has called off its purchase of NextLevel Health Partners. (Molina Healthcare)

Molina Healthcare has called off its $50 million purchase of Illinois-based managed care organization NextLevel Health Partners.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday, Molina said it was terminating the acquisition agreement due to NextLevel’s “stated unwillingness to close” in accordance with the deal. 

“Molina Healthcare confirms that it recently terminated its agreement to purchase NextLevel Health due to the seller’s unwillingness to perform,” a spokesperson for the insurer said. 

COVID-19 Webinar

Getting Ahead of the Curve: Insights from COVID-19’s Frontlines

How is COVID-19 impacting HCPs and patients? Join Daniel S. Fitzgerald, InCrowd CEO & President and Philip Moyer, InCrowd VP of Crowd Operations, to review the key findings.

The deal, which was announced in January, would have added about 50,000 Medicaid and managed long-term care members in Cook County, Illinois. The deal was expected to close early this year. 

RELATED: Molina Healthcare earned $737M in profit in 2019 

Molina said in the January announcement that NextLevel’s projected premium revenue was $270 million in 2019. We’ve reached out to NextLevel and will update when we hear back. 

The deal was Molina’s latest to expand its footprint. The insurer gets most of its business in government plans. 

Molina purchased New York-based YourCare Health Plan’s Medicaid business in a $40 million deal, adding 46,000 members to its rolls. The insurer also nabbed a Medicaid contract in Kentucky.

Read more on
Medicaid Managed Care mergers and acquisitions Molina Healthcare

Suggested Articles

rural
Hospitals & Health Systems

How a rural hospital repurposed staff to fight COVID-19

A Louisiana rural hospital had to radically transform its staff to handle a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, as hospitals struggle to expand capacity.

by Robert King
Hospitals & Health Systems

The First AI-Powered Personalized Cancer Care Delivery System

A Look at the Potential it has to Transform Care Across the Globe

Sponsored by Varian
coronavirus
Tech

Clara Health launches registry for COVID-19 clinical trials

Clara Health built a database to match volunteers with opportunities to participate in clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

by Heather Landi