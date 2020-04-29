Humana's $473M in Q1 profit beats Wall Street estimates

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t appear to affect Humana’s first-quarter earnings but the insurer warned of uncertain waters for the rest of the year.

Humana announced (PDF) first-quarter net income of $473 million, which was down compared to $556 million in the first quarter of 2019, but beat Wall Street analyst projections. Overall the insurer generated $18.9 billion in revenue compared with $15.6 billion in 2019 thanks to higher premiums in Medicare Advantage.

Humana announced Wednesday adjusted earnings per share of $5.40 compared with $4.48 in 2019.

The insurer added that the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was “not material” to the financial results.

The growth in the first quarter was driven by strong earnings in Medicare Advantage.

While the pandemic that has upended the U.S. healthcare system didn’t have a material impact for the first quarter, Humana is warning about significant uncertainty for the rest of the year.

Humana did see lower hospital admissions and healthcare utilization from its members in the second half of March as stay-at-home orders took effect across the country. Hospitals also largely cancelled elective surgical procedures.

But the deferral of procedures was "offset by an increase in pharmacy costs as a result of the company’s decision to permit early prescription refills to allow members to prepare for extended supply needs and the impact of other COVID-19 specific administrative costs, including the contribution to the Humana Foundation.”

The insurer gave the foundation $50 million to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.

Humana believes that the lower healthcare utilization trend will continue into the second quarter but that elective procedures will return in the coming months. Some states are already allowing hospitals to resume such procedures, which are critical financially to facilities.

The insurer reaffirmed that its 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance to still be between $18.25 to $18.75 but acknowledges there is “inherent uncertainty surrounding the ongoing crisis.”

However, Humana did adjust its guidance on individual Medicare Advantage membership growth to 300,000 to 350,000 members. The insurer had been expecting a range of 270,000 to 330,000 members.