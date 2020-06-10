CVS maintains 2020 earnings guidance despite COVID-19 concerns

The front entrance of a CVS Pharmacy
CVS has reaffirmed its 2020 earnings guidance. (Eric Glenn/Shutterstock.com)

CVS Health is sticking with its 2020 earnings guidance, the healthcare giant said in an SEC filing this week.

CVS said in the Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it will be meeting with investors through June, and acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic does cloud the future. The company maintained earnings per share projections of $5.47 to $5.60.

In addition, it reaffirmed adjusted earnings per share estimates of between $7.04 and $7.17 and operating cash flow guidance of between $10.5 billion and $11 billion.

Much like its peers in the industry, CVS withdrew much of its financial guidance for the year as the virus spread, though insurers haven't yet borne the financial brunt of COVID-19.

Anthem also reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the year in an SEC filing posted this week.

CVS did not offer updates on revenue guidance, Aetna or Caremark membership estimates or other figures for 2020.

