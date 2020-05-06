CVS Health beats Wall Street estimates with $2B in profit, affirms 2020 earnings guidance

CVS Health earned $2 billion in profit for the first quarter, beating Wall Street expectations.

That represents a significant increase in year-over-year profit. CVS earned $1.4 billion in profit for the first quarter of 2019.

It attributes the 41% profit boost in part to the rollback of the health insurance fee and to lower average debt.

CVS also reported $66.8 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $61.6 billion in the first quarter of 2019. The company said in its earnings release (PDF) that revenues were strong across all of its business lines in the quarter and that the retail pharmacy and pharmacy benefit management segments saw a boost from 90-day prescription fills due to COVID-19.

Much like its peers in the insurance industry, CVS' first-quarter finances were undaunted by the pandemic.

“We have a presence in communities across the country and interact with one in three Americans every year. We have a leading consumer brand with a diversified portfolio of essential health care businesses," CEO Larry Merlo said in a statement.

"We’re utilizing our innovation-driven health care model, scale and unique capabilities to benefit consumers across the health care system, and none of this could be done without the tireless dedication of our colleagues," he added.

CVS said pharmacy claims volume through Caremark reached 541.4 million in the quarter, up from 481.8 million in the first quarter of 2019. The segment reported the highest revenue across CVS' businesses, bringing in $35 billion for the quarter.

Membership at Aetna also saw a slight increase for the quarter, growing by 700,000 members year over year to 23.5 million.

CVS acknowledged the uncertainty that COVID-19 poses to future finances but affirmed its 2020 earnings guidance Wednesday, projecting between $7.04 and $7.17 in full-year earnings per share. It pulled back its remaining financial estimates for the year.