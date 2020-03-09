CMS' new interoperability rule requires major changes for payers, hospitals. Here are 6 key elements

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS') new interoperability rule will require major changes for payers and hospitals to provide patients access to their health information.

The Interoperability and Patient Access final rule will require, among other things, that Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage (MA) plans and qualified health plans make enrollee data immediately accessible by January 2021.

CMS Administrator Seema Verma said the rule will help bring the health system’s data-sharing capacity out of the "stone age."

Virtual Series FierceHealthcare Presents: Coronavirus Virtual Series The FierceHealthcare editorial team brings you a week of virtual updates and expert panels discussing the coronavirus. We’ll assemble a series of experts to discuss industry’s role in preparing for a pandemic and what steps can be taken to mitigate risk while dealing with the outbreak. Register Now

It was one of two rules issued by the Department of Health and Human Services Monday to implement interoperability and patient access provisions of the bipartisan 21st Century Cures Act.

"These rules begin a new chapter by requiring insurance plans to share health data with their patients in a format suitable for their phones or other device of their choice. We are holding payers to a higher standard while protecting patient privacy through secure access to their health information. Patients can expect improved quality and better outcomes at a lower cost," Verma said.

Justine Handelman, senior vice president of the Office of Policy and Representation for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, said the group supports the Trump administration's efforts to achieve an "interoperable healthcare system."

RELATED: Americans will have 'access to their health information on their smartphones': Trump admin on HHS rules

“Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies believe empowering consumers with the right information at the right time, and in a secure way, is critical to driving positive health outcomes. This starts with the seamless flow of health information among patients, doctors, hospitals and insurance companies, stronger privacy and security measures to protect personal health information, and more advanced data sharing standards to improve and simplify the healthcare experience," Handelman said.

Speaking with reporters Monday, Verma said she believed CMS developed fair and realistic timelines for payers and hospitals to implement the rules.

"Patients can't wait for their health information. This is a matter of life and death. We're seeing this with the situation with coronavirus and patients coming into a hospital and providers are stressed with dealing with sick patients and they have no time to gather patient information in order to have a complete medical record. These rules will make a difference to help provide safe and high-quality care all across the country," she said.

Here are key requirements and timelines in the CMS rule: