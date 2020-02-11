Cigna taps new president for Express Scripts

Cigna has tapped two longtime Express Scripts executives to serve in newly created positions at the insurer.

Dave Queller has been named president of Express Scripts, where he will oversee pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services, alongside oversight of supply chain and drug procurement. Queller has overseen the company's sales and account management organization since 2014.

Cigna also named Brian Seiz as president of pharmacy, where he will oversee pharmacy operations including Express Scripts’ home delivery options and its Accredo specialty pharmacy business.

Seiz has worked at Express Scripts for 15 years and became president of Accredo in 2017.

Both will work within the insurer’s Health Services segment, according to the announcement.

“Dave and Brian have both played an integral role in positioning Health Services as the partner of choice for health plans,” Tim Wentworth, president of health services and former president and CEO of Express Scripts, said in a statement.

“In their new roles, they will work together with our talented Health Services leadership team as we deliver more affordability, predictability and simplicity to those we serve,” he said.

Cigna closed its acquisition of Express Scripts in December 2018, and since then the PBM giant has been a major financial booster for the health plan. Cigna’s 2019 profits nearly doubled compared to 2018, and revenue was up nearly three times year over year.

Express Scripts boasts the nation’s largest PBM enrollment.