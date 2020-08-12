Cigna snags new global chief information officer from Hilton

Cigna has a new global chief information officer.

Noelle Eder (Cigna)

The insurer has tapped Noelle Eder to the role; she will begin on Sept. 14. Eder will join Cigna's enterprise leadership team and report to CEO David Cordani, according to an announcement.

As CIO, Eder will spearhead the payer's technology strategy globally, overseeing the development of new solutions to enable Cigna to "transform the care experience for those the company serves.

Webinar Breaking Through the Barriers to Better CX Please join this webinar to learn how health plans can streamline member engagement and prioritize cross-departmental goals by leveraging CX technology. Register Today

RELATED: Meet the executive who will be leading Cigna's plans for Medicare Advantage expansion

Eder joins Cigna from Hilton Worldwide Holding, where she served as chief information and digital officer. She has also held technology leadership roles at Capital One, Intuit and Tecknowledge, Cigna said in its announcement.

"We are redefining the future of health care by delivering personalized solutions that support individuals with the care, coaching, tools, and resources that enable them to live their healthiest lives. As we accelerate our vision to be the undisputed partner of choice, we are enabling information, data and insights to flow freely and safely to our customers, clients, patients, and providers," Cordani said in a statement.

"Noelle brings a unique blend of business acumen, deep technical knowledge, and customer-centered design experiences– all of which will be critical to Cigna in our mission to champion affordable, predictable, and simple health care, Cordani said.