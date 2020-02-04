Centene's 2019 revenue hits $18.9B, marking 24% growth year over year

Centene Corporation posted $309 million in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019, reaching $1.9 billion in profits for the full year ending Dec. 31.

Both numbers are up from 2018, when the insurer posted $290 million in fourth-quarter profit and $1.4 billion in annual profit.

Centene also reported $18.9 billion in revenue for the quarter and $74.6 billion in revenue for all of 2019, growth of 24% year over year.

That revenue growth, Centene said, is attributable largely to the acquisition of Fidelis Care, growth on the Affordable Care Act exchanges and state-level expansion.

"This caps off another successful year for Centene and provides strong, positive momentum as we head into 2020," Centene CEO Michael Neidorff said in a statement. "Having recently closed our acquisition of WellCare, we look ahead to 2020 and beyond with great confidence in the opportunities that lie ahead."

Centene completed its purchase of WellCare Health Plans late last month. The insurer said in the earnings release that it intends to release consolidated guidance for 2020 on March 3, including projections for WellCare.

"Our company will have even greater scale and diversification, serving 1 in every 15 Americans, maintaining our leadership in government-sponsored healthcare," Neidorff said. "We are happy to welcome our WellCare colleagues to Centene and look forward to delivering on our strategy."

Centene's total membership reached 15.2 million in 2019, up by 1.1 million from the year prior. That's an increase of 8%.