Centene projects $105B in revenue for 2020 on back of WellCare deal

Centene Corporation released its 2020 guidance Tuesday evening, and the insurer estimates that its revenue for the year will land between $104.8 billion and $105.6 billion following the closure of its WellCare Health Plans acquisition.

The insurer projects earnings per share of between $3 and $3.14. It estimates its health benefits ratio will be between 85.9% and 86.3%.

"The Company is well-positioned to maintain its momentum in 2020," said Michael Neidorff, CEO of Centene, in a statement.

Webinar Is your out-of-network savings solution out of date? Payers relying on traditional out-of-network reimbursement strategies may not be getting the highest level of savings, leaving millions of dollars on the table. Join our healthcare claims cost containment experts for a deep dive into steps you can take to help maximize savings through the innovative out-of-network solution: ClaimPass®. Register Now

RELATED: JPM20—Centene's Neidorff on what gets his 'blood boiling'

Centene closed its purchased of WellCare Jan. 23 and as a result delayed the release of its 2020 guidance by about a month. It will hold a call Wednesday morning to further delve into the estimates.