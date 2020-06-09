Anthem reaffirms 2020 earnings guidance amid COVID-19 uncertainty

Anthem headquarters
Anthem has reaffirmed its earnings guidance for 2020. (Anthem)

Anthem is reaffirming its 2020 guidance and will be reaching out to investors over the next several weeks about its outlook, according to financial documents.

Anthem said in the document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission it expects 2020 earnings to exceed $21 per share. Anthem said it expects to bring in 70% of its earnings for the year in the first half of 2020.

Adjusted earnings per share are projected to be greater than $22.30, according to the filing. Those numbers are in line with what the insurer projected at the end of 2019 and noted in its first-quarter reporting.

RELATED: Anthem offering $2.5B in financial assistance to members, providers impacted by COVID-19 

Anthem withdrew much of its guidance for the year when it released its first-quarter earnings due to uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. The insurer said it wanted to get a better picture of how that would play out before reissuing an outlook for the year.

Other big-name insurers, such as Humana, similarly rolled back some of their estimates for the year due to the novel coronavirus.

Aside from reaffirming its earnings projections, Anthem did not issue an update on its membership or revenue guidance.

