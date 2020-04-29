Anthem largely withdraws 2020 guidance due to COVID-19 uncertainty

Anthem earned $1.5 billion in profit for the first quarter of 2019, missing Wall Street's expectations.

The insurer raked in $29.6 billion in revenue for the quarter, it said in its earnings release Wednesday. That was up bout 20% from $24.7 billion in the first quarter of 2019.

In its earnings report (PDF), Anthem touted the steps it has taken to date to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes easing administrative burdens on providers, waiving cost-sharing for testing and treatment for the virus and offering millions in community aid through its foundation.

“Anthem recognizes the important role we play as part of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CEO Gail Boudreaux in a statement. “Guided by our mission and values, Anthem is engaging across the country and in our local communities to support our members, customers and partners with relief and care during this challenging time."

Due to the uncertainty around the pandemic, Anthem said it would withdraw most of its 2020 guidance numbers until the financial impacts shake out further.

The insurer said it expects to see GAAP earnings that are greater than $21 per share, and adjusted earnings of $22.30 per share this year.

Anthem boasted 42.1 million members in the first quarter, an increase of 1.3 million over the same quarter a year earlier. Much of that growth was in government plans, which saw an increase of 849,000 members, largely in Medicaid.

It also reported $349 million in operating gain from its IgenioRx pharmacy benefit manager, which launched in the second quarter of 2019.