Top insurers commit to easing cost barriers to coronavirus testing

Top insurers committed Thursday to mitigate the costs associated with testing for and treatment of the novel coronavirus that has begun spreading in the U.S.

The board of industry group America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP)—which includes the heads of top insurers like Humana, Anthem, CVS and Cigna—said in a statement they are committed to providing coverage for tests ordered by a physician. They also said they are working to ease network, referral and prior authorization requirements that could hinder access.

The group said their organizations would also potentially waive out-of-pocket costs for the tests.

"Health insurance providers will devote our resources, insights, and abilities to collaborate with key partners to confront and resolve this challenge," AHIP said in a statement. "Working together with federal, state and community leaders; clinicians; pharmacies; drug makers; medical equipment providers; and other essential partners, we are confident that we can collectively overcome this challenge and keep the American people safe and healthy."

The group said it would be teaming up with state and federal policymakers to allow for greater flexibility to change benefits or offer preventive services and treatments. Cigna was the first health plan to announce they would waive copayments or other cost-sharing on Thursday.

"During this time of heightened concern, Cigna's role is clear. We will do everything we can to help contain this virus, remove barriers to testing and treatment, especially for seniors and people who are chronically ill, and give peace of mind to those we serve," said David M. Cordani, Cigna CEO, in a statement. "This is another example of how, every day, we strive to stand by our customers through their life and health journeys."

AHIP also reiterated its plan for providing crucial data to providers and directing members toward tech options that could avoid the spread of the virus, such as telehealth.

Health plans will also continue to use their platforms to ensure members have access to the most recent—and accurate—information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other sources to spot the symptoms or navigate these conversations with their doctors.

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma said in a statement that she spoke with AHIP CEO Matt Eyles on the matter and commended the group and its board members for the announced plan.

"The Trump Administration is utilizing a whole-of-America approach, including working with our private partners, so that our entire healthcare system and our communities are activated and coordinated in our efforts to protect the American people," Verma said.