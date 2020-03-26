7 healthcare-related items you may have missed in the $2T coronavirus stimulus package

An enormous $2 trillion economic stimulus package includes major requirements for insurers to cover diagnostics and services associated with COVID-19 and gives some flexibility to hospitals.

A major part of the legislation, which passed the Senate in the early hours of Thursday morning and is set to get through Congress by the end of this week, is $100 billion to hospitals to help them meet the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the bill, which includes massive unemployment assistance and help to businesses, includes several other healthcare provisions.