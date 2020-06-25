Novant Health, UNC Health announce details of proposed partnership in Wilmington

In a bid to manage or own a Wilmington, North Carolina health system, Novant Health has announced a partnership deal with UNC Health and the UNC School of Medicine to expand medical education there.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Novant made a $5.2 billion financial commitment to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, which has 855 licensed beds at three campuses.

On Thursday, Novant and UNC Health announced new details of the previously announced partnership proposal that would include expanding medical education and clinical services at New Hanover. Officials said the health system would seek to affiliate or form a joint venture with or sell to Novant Health.

The deal still needs to be approved by the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners. Their offer joins those of other competitors including from Charlotte-based Atrium Health and Duke Health.

“We are thrilled to partner with UNC Health and UNC School of Medicine, a preeminent academic leader, if Novant Health is selected to partner with NHRMC,” said Carl S. Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health in a statement." This is an opportunity to maintain and expand medical education at NHRMC, while also expanding access to high-quality care to the greater New Hanover County community.”

As part of the proposed deal, officials said they would expand the Wilmington branch campus of the UNC School of Medicine from 18 to 30 students by 2026. They would also enhance faculty development and expand a rural pipeline for students who plan to work in rural North Carolina and establish a new UNC Health Sciences campus.

They said they would also develop a children’s clinical service-line partnership with UNC Children’s at Novant Health-affiliated sites in New Hanover, create outreach clinics and provide telehealth services from Chapel Hill. They also said they would develop academic efforts on community health challenges, such as opioid addiction, social determinants of health and health equity.