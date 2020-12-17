Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings, and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Anthem

Shantanu Agrawal,

M.D.

(Anthem)

Shantanu Agrawal, M.D., was named chief health officer for Anthem, officials announced Thursday.

Agrawal will oversee Anthem’s enterprise health strategy, to include medical policy and clinical quality, as well as the company’s work to address the social drivers of health, officials said. He will also lead Anthem’s community health strategy and the Anthem Foundation.

In the role, he will report directly to Anthem CEO Gail K. Boudreaux.

Agrawal most recently served as president and CEO of the National Quality Forum (NQF), a non-profit organization dedicated to working with members of the healthcare community to drive measurable health improvements. He is also the former Deputy Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and is a former director of the Center for Program Integrity (CPI).

Agrawal serves on the board of the Grameen Foundation and the Presidential Advisory Council of Brown University’s School of Public Health. He is also an Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania and an Associate Clinical Professor of Emergency Medicine at the George Washington University School of Medicine. Agrawal completed his undergraduate education at Brown University, medical education at Weill Medical College of Cornell University, and clinical training in Emergency Medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He earned his master’s degree in Social and Political Sciences from Cambridge University.

Doctor on Demand

Nick Lanzi

(Doctor on Demand)

Nick Lanzi, a former Aetna executive, was named chief financial officer at virtual care provider Doctor on Demand.

Lanzi will lead the company's financial and operational capabilities, supporting the company’s accelerated growth in Virtual Primary Care across health plans and employers, officials said in a release.

Lanzi was most recently the Mid-Atlantic CFO Aetna, a CVS company. Lanzi was also formerly on their corporate development team, responsible for mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and venture investments for the enterprise. He was also formerly a business unit CFO for Aetna International’s America’s Region and finally as the Mid-Atlantic CFO for Aetna’s Commercial & Medicare business.

Lanzi holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Princeton University. Prior to Aetna, he held senior roles at Moorgate Partners and Mav6, focusing on corporate development, finance, and M&A activities. He is based in Philadelphia where he resides with his wife and three children.

Ana Schrank

(Collective Health)

Collective Health

Ana Schrank was hired as Collective Health's new CFO, the company announced.

Schrank will report to Co-founder and CEO Ali Diab.

Schrank was most recently CFO of McKesson Connected Care & Analytics, Chief Audit Executive, and Vice President of Investor Relations.

> Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina named Fran Gary as senior vice president of government markets, Gerald Petkau as senior vice president of commercial markets and Karla Mizelle as chief operations and member experience officer, it announced in a release.

> AccessHope announced Todd M. Sachs M.D. joined the company as its chief medical officer.

> Ali Byrd joined Olive as chief financial officer, bringing nearly 25 years of software industry experience as an operator, advisor and investor. Olive also announced the addition of YiDing Yu, M.D., as chief medical officer, Shoshana Deutschkron as chief marketing officer, Lori Jones as president, provider market, and Jeremy Friese, M.D., as president, payer market.