VIDEO: FierceHealthcare discusses healthcare companies' Q1 results in the wake of COVID—and beyond

FierceHealthcare's team clockwise from top left includes Tina Reed, Paige Minemyer, Robert King and Heather Landi. (FierceHealthcare)

When it comes to COVID, there's no industry that hasn't been touched financially in the past several months. 

But exactly what that impact was in the first quarter of 2020—which began with mere rumors of a mysterious disease spreading in Asia to a full-fledged worldwide pandemic by the end of the quarter—has differed wildly.

FierceHealthcare's team tuned in to all the latest earnings calls hosted by publicly traded health systems, payers and health IT companies to learn more about the impact on the first quarter as well as what to expect the rest of the year. 

Webinar

Breaking Through the Barriers to Better CX

Learn how health plans can streamline member engagement and prioritize cross-departmental goals by leveraging CX technology.

While many of these company's pulled their 2020 guidance amid the uncertainty, we did learn a bit about how they are adapting to the new reality of COVID-19. Check out our video discussion below to hear our takeaways, and a bit how we're getting through stay-at-home orders. 

 

Read more on
coronavirus Earnings Tenet Healthcare UnitedHealth Teladoc SEC

Suggested Articles

UnitedHealthcare
Payer

UnitedHealthcare files to enter Maryland's ACA exchange

After severely scaling back its presence on the Affordable Care Act exchanges in 2016, UnitedHealthcare is eyeing an expansion of its offerings.

by Paige Minemyer
Practices

Here's a look at the salaries of front-line workers in the U.S.

U.S. healthcare workers on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 are among the top paid in the world compared to other major developed nations.

by Tina Reed
Medicare spending costs money
Hospitals & Health Systems

CMS pitches new hospital payment category for CAR-T

The Trump administration has proposed creating a new hospital payment category for CAR T-cell therapy.

by Paige Minemyer