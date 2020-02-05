VA Secretary says senior official's firing will not impact rollout of Cerner EHR

The dismissal of Deputy Secretary James Byrne announced on Feb. 3 was “a simple business decision,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said at a press conference at the National Press Club in D.C.  (Tina Reed)

The firing of a senior Veterans Affairs official earlier this week will not impact the massive rollout of an electronic health records system at the VA or care veterans receive at military healthcare facilities, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs said Wednesday.

The dismissal of Deputy Secretary James Byrne announced on Feb. 3 was “a simple business decision,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said at a press conference at the National Press Club in D.C. 

He also said it had nothing to do with the handling of sexual misconduct allegations at the D.C. VA hospital, contrary to what some news outlets reported earlier this week. Axios reported earlier this week that the decision came as pressure mounted over the VA's handling of allegations that a House staffer was sexually assaulted at the hospital.

Case Study

OB-GYN Hospitalist Program Delivers Excellent Maternal Quality Metrics

At a well-established Denver facility, implementation of Colorado’s first-ever OB hospitalist program lowered the number of elective deliveries before the 39th week of pregnancy to 0 and reduced the overall C-section rate to 27.4 percent.

RELATED: VA $16B EHR project moving forward without key governance leadership in place

"There are times at any company, and in the military ... when there are some people in the organization who just don’t gel with the team," Wilkie said. "It's nothing personal, but we have so many things going on. It's been my mission, my goal, to ensure that everyone who's working for us is performing to the utmost."

Read more on
Critical Access Hospitals Patient Safety electronic health records (EHRs) Digital health Department of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie Donald Trump

Suggested Articles

5G
Hospitals & Health Systems

VA to open "America's first" 5G-enabled hospital in Palo Alto

VA Secretary Robert Wilkie discussed the significance of the milestone among several VA tech-projects updates Wednesday.

by Tina Reed
a senior woman sitting on a couch using a tablet
Tech

Industry Voices—3 tech-driven strategies for Medicare Advantage

To succeed in Medicare Advantage, insurers need to embrace data-based strategies and build modern, digital customer experiences.

by Mark Nathan, Zipari
Humana building
Payer

Humana bleeds 550K Part D members amid 'winner take all' market

Humana's Part D business took less of a hit than expected in 2019, but results still weren't great.

by Robert King