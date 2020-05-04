UC hospital system to gradually restart elective procedures canceled due to COVID-19

The University of California's (UC's) hospital system has started to gradually resume elective procedures that have been canceled due to COVID-19.

The five-hospital system is the latest to explore how to safely restart procedures that are vital to hospitals’ bottom line. Each UC hospital will have to abide by 10 principles that range from preparation for new outbreaks to expanding testing and screening of patients, the system said in a letter (PDF).

“After extensive consultation with clinical leaders, we determined that further delays of essential health care services may result in more harm to patients than a careful resumption process,” said Carrie Byington, M.D., executive vice president of UC Health and an infectious disease expert, in a statement.

The hospitals will have to abide by not just the principles but also guidance from local public health authorities. The principles include:

Contact tracing of employees that test positive

Using telehealth when feasible to limit any exposure

Allowing visitors but only under certain precautions that are consistent with local health orders

Universal masking procedures

Remaining prepared for any future surges of COVID-19 alongside monitoring indicators and trends

Another major part of the principles is the expansion of testing and screening for COVID-19, which is a critical part of a guidance released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to help assist hospitals resume elective procedures.

UC Health said all patients must be screened for COVID-19 at the time of admission.

The principles recall guidelines that other health systems have adopted such as Trinity Health to reopen elective procedures.

Hospital systems across the country have had to furlough workers as revenues have plummeted due in part to low patient volume and the cancellation of procedures.