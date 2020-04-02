Trinity Health latest major hospital system to furlough workers due to COVID-19 cash crisis

coronavirus mask, market, down arrow
Trinity Health became the latest hospital to install furloughs for non-essential workers due to the lack of cash caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Image: Pixabay

Trinity Health announced it will implement furloughs across its vast 92-hospital system in the coming weeks, becoming the latest large health system to lose staff.

The Catholic healthcare system announced on Thursday that it is taking a series of steps to shore up hospitals financially as COVID-19 outbreak has caused patient volumes to plummet and lose revenue from elective surgeries.

Trinity said that it plans to implement furloughs in the coming weeks “for some colleagues who do not have work that is directly related to the most critical needs during this pandemic.”

The system didn’t give a number on the workers who will be furloughed but some hospitals are already starting to shed staff. Mercy Health and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, which are the Michigan region of Trinity and comprise of 8 hospitals, announced on Wednesday they will furlough 2,500 employees, according to a report from Mlive.com.

The workers represent about 10% of the total workforce for the system, according to the article.

Trinity said on Thursday that the vast majority of its 125,000 staff will continue to work full time but some may be redeployed. Trinity said in its statement that it is reducing any discretionary spending and any capital expenditures have been frozen except to support local hospitals.

Senior leaders are taking 15 to 25% pay cuts and President and CEO Mike Slubowski is taking a 50% cut.

“Our mission calls us to ensure we remain viable during and after this pandemic, and our communities are depending on us," Slubowski said.

Trinity isn’t the only hospital system to furlough workers while systems face the COVID-19 pandemic. Bon Secours Mercy Health and Boston Medical have been forced to furlough staff and implement hiring freezes.

Large hospital system Tenet Healthcare also announced Thursday it will furlough 500 workers and threw out its 2020 corporate earnings guidance because of COVID-19.

Read more on
coronavirus Workforce Healthcare Costs Finance Trinity Health Tenet Healthcare Bon Secours Health System Boston Medical Center

Suggested Articles

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Payer

New York requires insurers to defer premium payments till June

New York has required insurers to defer premium payments for individual and small group plans if the customers are under financial hardship.

by Robert King
cybersecurity
Tech

Pew Charitable Trusts urges HHS to implement health IT rules

The Pew Charitable Trusts is calling for federal policymakers to move forward with data-sharing regulations in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

by Heather Landi
Doctor working on iPad with hospital setting in background
Tech

AHA, AVIA launch digital resource hub for hospitals

The American Hospital Association teamed up with AVIA to develop a resource to help hospitals quickly roll out virtual capabilities to combat COVID.

by Heather Landi