Senate GOP releases COVID-19 stimulus package without funding providers wanted

The Senate GOP have released a massive economic stimulus bill that would get rid of Medicare's sequester cuts temporarily and increase Medicare payments to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients by 15%.

The stimulus package announced Thursday by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell still needs to get support from Democrats in the House and Senate. It does not include the $100 billion that providers have been asking for, but it does include help for small businesses and economic assistance for every American.

The legislation also does not appear to include any surprise medical bill provisions, which some advocates had been hoping for.

Here are some of the healthcare items in the package: