Report: More than 600 Henry Ford workers tested positive for COVID-19

A top physician at Henry Ford Health System says that between 600 and 700 workers have been infected with COVID-19.

Adnan Munkarah, M.D., executive vice president and chief clinical officer, told Crain's Detroit Business Monday that most of the workers who have tested positive for the virus have mild cases.

However, Munkarah said that 20% did have to be hospitalized. Over the weekend, a 54-year-old nurse at Henry Ford Hospital died from the virus, Michigan Radio reported.

RELATED: Hospitals to OIG: Lack of tests, PPE and consistent guidance hamstringing COVID-19 response

Munkarah said the 600 to 700 figure is cumulative and that some of the staffers who have tested positive have returned to work. He told Crain's it would be hard to tell whether the workers caught COVID-19 in their hospitals or in the community.

"Most health care systems, if not all that we've talked to at the present time, even when people are testing positive, are allowing people to be back to work by putting masks on and taking care of patients," Munkarah told Crain's.

We've reached out to Henry Ford and will update when we hear back.

Detroit and Michigan broadly are a growing epicenter for the virus outbreak, with 17,221 cases and 727 deaths confirmed Monday by state officials.