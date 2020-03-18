Providers want CMS to waive penalties, extend deadlines for alternative payment models due to coronavirus

A collection of provider organizations is asking Congress and the Trump administration to waive any penalties or quality performance scores for 2020 for accountable care organizations and other providers in alternative payment models battling the coronavirus outbreak.

The letters led by the National Association of ACOs (NAACOs) calls for Congress the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to help ensure that the virus doesn’t sink facilities and physicians in APMs including the Merit-Based Incentive Program (MIPS) and Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP).

The concerns come as the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge past 7,000 cases.

“In the immediate term, [alternative payment model] participants will be faced with difficult decisions about whether they can continue to afford to provide advanced preventative care, care coordination, and behavioral services, hallmarks of these models,” the letter to CMS said.

The problem for providers in APMs is they will be hit twice by the coronavirus: the first at the onset of the outbreak and the second when “spending is evaluated at the year end in the context of their value-based performance,” the letter said.

An APM takes on varying levels of downside financial risk, where they must not go over spending targets. Any overages they have to pay back to Medicare and they get a share of any savings.

The American Hospital Association, American Academy of Family Physicians, American Medical Group Association, America's Essential Hospitals, Association of American Medical Colleges, Federation of American Hospitals, Health Care Transformation Task Force and Medical Group Management Association also signed on to the letters.

Providers to CMS: Change the deadlines The letter of ACOs and physician groups calls for CMS to extend upcoming deadlines for ACOs as a surge of coronavirus cases is looming. Among the deadlines that the groups want to change are: March 31 deadline for Merit-based Incentive Payment System and Medicare Shared Savings Program to report 2019 data to at least June 30th;

The submission deadline for MSSP and MIPS measure submissions for the 2021 performance year to July 1;

Application timelines for joining alternative payment models including the direct contracting application cycle for the 2022 performance year and open the Primary Care First 2022 application cycle to physicians that aren’t in the Comprehensive Primary Care Plus model.

Hospitals and clinician finances are also going to be strained by the cancellation of elective procedures and routine appointments.

Some value-based care programs do have a policy in place to mitigate losses from “extreme and uncontrollable circumstances.” But the letter said these policies vary widely across programs.

The Medicare Shared Savings Program, for example, only mitigates shared losses and adjusts quality assessments based on the ACO patient population that is affected by the disaster, the letter added.

However, the policy doesn’t address the savings the ACO would have received without the strain from the coronavirus.

So the groups urge Congress and CMS to “hold clinicians harmless for performance-related penalties for the 2020 performance year, particularly those in two-sided risk APMs.”

They also want CMS to hold clinicians and ACOs harmless from any quality assessments for 2020.

The groups added that CMS should consider additional options for helping APM participants whose financial resources are going to be wipe out after the outbreak.

This support would include reinsurance or up-front funding where CMS offers financial help to new ACOs to handle up-front costs with setting up and managing an ACO.