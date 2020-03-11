Providence St. Joseph Health offers coronavirus lessons from treating 'patient one' in the U.S.

It was a Sunday in mid-January when Amy Compton Phillips, chief clinical officer for Providence St. Joseph Health, was first alerted that a patient with COVID-19 had shown up at one of the health system's urgent care centers.

It wasn't just the first case detected in the health system. It was the first case confirmed in the U.S.

"It probably wasn't all that surprising, being that we're on the West Coast, that we ended up with 'patient one' here in the U.S.," Phillips said during a virtual conference call hosted by HIMSS Wednesday. From the very beginning, infectious disease physicians warned hospitals on the West Coast it was only a matter of time before the virus made it to their doorsteps, Phillips said.

Virtual Series FierceHealthcare Presents: Coronavirus Virtual Series The FierceHealthcare editorial team brings you a week of virtual updates and expert panels discussing the coronavirus. We’ll assemble a series of experts to discuss industry’s role in preparing for a pandemic and what steps can be taken to mitigate risk while dealing with the outbreak. Register Now

"Because of the incredible interconnectedness and the deep business ties we have here in the Seattle market between Microsoft and Amazon and all of the tech companies we have and the direct flying back and forth that happens on a daily basis, we were going to end up seeing this," she said.

RELATED: UPDATED Coronavirus tracker: Washington, Massachusetts ACA exchanges reopen enrollment; WHO declares outbreak a pandemic

A nurse practitioner called the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for testing Jan. 19 after that patient said they recently returned from visiting family in Wuhan, China, and had a fever and a cough. The CDC called back on Jan. 20 with the positive test results, and the patient was admitted into one of Providence's hospitals located in Everett, Washington.

It was a fortuitous location for the first patient to be, she said. That particular hospital had what the health system calls a B.E.S.T. unit, which is a Biocontainment Evaluation and Specialty Treatment Center. The unit had just had a drill a few weeks earlier for containing infectious pathogens. "Even starting early in January, we started talking about 'If this happens, what supplies will need? What protocols will we need?' We started having some background conversations, so it was not out of the blue," she said.

Here are some of the additional details Phillips shared during the virtual event about the health system's next steps and lessons learned.

On the health system's initial response: "We were actually able to flip the switch and say: 'All that pre-work we've been doing and talking about—the not if, but when—it's time to flip the switch and turn it on. Our IT team, our information services group sprung into action and took the shell of the electronic medical record alert that we had built previously and updated the content for everything to do with coronavirus and implemented that within about eight hours."

On gathering information quickly: "We started having tiered communication huddles. Initially, it was clinically just the physicians and the nurses so that we could hear what was happening out in the regions, out in the facilities. People were walking around asking 'What are you seeing? What are you hearing? What are you feeling?' And then would be calling that in, making sure we had a centralized mechanism to aggregate and distill out what was happening. At the same time, our infection preventionists and our ID docs were subject matter experts and saying 'What is it we need to do.' … As we've gotten more and more patients in our system and we've seen more and more impact on daily operations, we've actually broadened out those huddles to include a broad array of people and put it into a virtual emergency operations center that cascades out to regional emergency operations centers in the different markets so we can manage the complexity of the system."

On who is involved: "The emergency EOC doesn't just have clinicians on it anymore. Supply chain is critical. Government affairs is critical. Finance is critical. How are we going to pay for all of this in a different way?"

On testing: "Something that we learned from our conversations with docs in China, in particular, is that in order to minimize community transmission, we are working on setting up 'fever clinics' separate from regular clinics as pediatricians have done for years."

On what's made her want to tear her hair out: "One of the most interesting things I did not expect was the criticality of having a very active and engaged government relations group. Our advocacy team has been unbelievable in this space because if you guys aren't living this right now, you will. The cacophony that comes from having CDC recommendations different than World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations different than NIH and FDA recommendations is overwhelming. Then your state governor declares a state of emergency and says you're supposed to follow WHO guidelines, but OSHA says you have to follow CDC guidelines. You just want to pull your hair out. So we've been very engaged with our government relations team, saying, 'We've got to have some sense-making out of this.'"