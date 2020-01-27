Nominations for FierceHealthcare's 2020 Most Influential Minority Executives in Healthcare

As the American Medical Association said in a statement last year: "The strength of our medical workforce—and our nation—is rooted in diversity."

Study after study has shown the importance of the contributions of individuals from different races and ethnicities for the delivery of healthcare and the innovation that changes patients' lives. A study published in the Journal of Higher Education linked racial and ethnic diversity at medical schools to "more culturally competent physicians, and physicians who are from underrepresented minority groups are more likely than their nonminority peers to serve minority populations and provide care to other medically underserved populations, such as socioeconomically disadvantaged individuals."

Yet the healthcare industry continues to suffer a lack of adequate representation, bias and disparate compensation.

It is in the spirit of recognizing contributions to healthcare in the face of those challenges that we plan to honor the Most Influential Minority Executives in Healthcare. This month, we are putting out the call for nominations to honor 10 leaders across the healthcare industry—from physicians to CEOs to researchers and tech company execs—who are shaping the way healthcare of the future will be delivered.

What are we looking for?

We are seeking leaders who have made a measurable impact on healthcare in the past year and have a demonstrated track record in paving the way forward for everyone. We are looking for examples of innovation, passion and ingenuity that we'll be able to share with leaders across the industry. We will accept nominations for this program from all sectors across healthcare who are part of eligible minority groups including American Indian, Native Alaskan, Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, Asian, African American, Hispanic or Latino.

This is where you come in.

If you know of a minority leader in healthcare you believe is deserving of this honor, fill out the form as best you can below. Nominations are part of our process of assessing who will win the distinction of being one of our Most Influential Minority Executives in Healthcare, and nominees will be judged on professional accomplishments, community leadership and philanthropy as well as awards and milestones.

Forms must be sent in by Wednesday, Feb. 12. Winners will be announced at the end of March.

Thank you for your help in identifying these leaders.

— Tina Reed, executive editor, FierceHealthcare