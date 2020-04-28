More PPE? Better telemedicine coverage? New group aims to organize physicians around top concerns
Top leaders of the group named Physicians United include Paul S. Teirstein M.D., who is chief of cardiology at Scripps Clinic, medical director of Scripps Prebys Cardiovascular Institute, and the president of the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons. (Getty/LightFieldStudios)
A group of physician leaders around the country launched a new advocacy group Tuesday with the aim to organize doctors around their top concerns.
With mounting concerns about safety and the financial security of physicians during COVID-19, organizers say the new group called Physicians United will take advantage of virtual platforms to pull together a large number around the issues they most care about.
They called it a "new kind of democratic physician association" that will better represent the interests of physicians compared to traditional medical societies.
"History has demonstrated representative governance in medicine leads to governance by a small 'board' whose interests may or may not be aligned with the majority of the organization's members. United Physicians is governed by all its members using internet-based voting technology," they wrote. They said they are not trying to compete with other organizations, but could allow other organizations to use the platform themselves.