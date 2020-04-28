More PPE? Better telemedicine coverage? New group aims to organize physicians around top concerns

A group of physician leaders around the country launched a new advocacy group Tuesday with the aim to organize doctors around their top concerns.

With mounting concerns about safety and the financial security of physicians during COVID-19, organizers say the new group called Physicians United will take advantage of virtual platforms to pull together a large number around the issues they most care about.

They called it a "new kind of democratic physician association" that will better represent the interests of physicians compared to traditional medical societies.

"History has demonstrated representative governance in medicine leads to governance by a small 'board' whose interests may or may not be aligned with the majority of the organization's members. United Physicians is governed by all its members using internet-based voting technology," they wrote. They said they are not trying to compete with other organizations, but could allow other organizations to use the platform themselves.

