Looking for support? Here's a roundup of some of the free healthcare resources available in midst of COVID-19

PHYSICIAN RESOURCES: The American Medical Association published several resources for physicians and practices including A Physicians Guide to COVID-19 to help physicians prepare their practices, address patient concerns, and provide answers to physicians’ top questions. It also released an AMA COVID-19 online resource center, and a COVID-19 FAQ that are updated each day with the latest information on the COVID-19 epidemic, as well as a Quick Guide to Telemedicine in Practice, a new resource to help physicians implement remote care which can help achieve a dramatic increase in the nation’s telemedicine capacity and the AMA Journal of Medical Ethics published ethical guidance for physicians to help them in making determinations about how to combat COVID-19.