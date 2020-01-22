Lloyd Dean will become the sole CEO of CommonSpirit Health

Lloyd Dean will become the sole CEO of Chicago-based Catholic hospital giant CommonSpirit Health after the organization announced the retirement of co-CEO Kevin Lofton on Wednesday.

Lofton, 65, will retire from the role as of June 30, officials said.

Upon his departure, the longtime executive will have served 17 years as CEO and 22 years as an executive with Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI), which merged with Dignity Health last year to form CommonSpirit. Since the merger in February, Lofton and Dean—the former CEO of Dignity—have served as CEOs of the combined health system.

