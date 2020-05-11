Kaiser Permanente reports $1.1B loss in Q1

Kaiser Permanente
As a health system, Kaiser Permanente is among several that have reported major financial hits in the first quarter including publicly-traded health systems Tenet Health, Community Health Systems, Universal Health Systems and HCA Healthcare. However, most major payors have indicated they were largely able to weather the financial storm caused by COVID in the first quarter. (Ted Eytan/CC BY-SA 2.0)

Kaiser Permanente reported a $1.1 billion loss in the first quarter—a drop from $3.2 billion in income in the first quarter a year earlier, blamed largely on investment losses. 

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals saw operating revenues of $22.6 billion and total operating expenses of $21.4 billion. That was up compared to total operating revenues of $21.3 billion and total operating expenses of $19.8 billion in the same period of the prior year.

Operating income was $1.3 billion or 5.5% of total operating revenues in the first quarter of this year, compared to $1.5 billion or 7.2% in the first quarter of 2019.

Webinar

Breaking Through the Barriers to Better CX

Learn how health plans can streamline member engagement and prioritize cross-departmental goals by leveraging CX technology.

Typically, the healthcare group sees its strongest operating margin in the first quarter due to the timing of open enrollment. Instead, that margin sustained a major blow with $2.4 billion in investment losses in the first quarter of 2020 compared to a first-quarter gain of $1.6 billion in 2019. 

RELATED: ERs have been quiet during COVID-19. What happens when the patients come back?

The full cost of surge planning, as well as the overall economic and membership impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are not yet known. Kaiser Permanente established mobile hospitals and triage units, recommissioned retired units, increased inpatient capacity and acquired additional equipment to prepare for the potential surge, officials said. 

"Even with all this rapidly escalating preparation and direct care delivery, only a small portion of the financial effects of the pandemic, in terms of lost revenue and increased costs, was experienced in the first quarter," said Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kathy Lancaster in a statement.

Kaiser Permanente is one of the largest nonprofit healthcare plans in the U.S., with over 12 million members. It operates 39 hospitals and more than 700 medical offices. 

Kaiser Permanente is among many health systems giants that have reported major financial hits in the first quarter including publicly traded health systems Tenet Health, Community Health Systems, Universal Health Systems and HCA Healthcare. However, most major payers have indicated they were largely able to weather the financial storm caused by COVID-19 in the first quarter.

Read more on
Earnings Finance COVID-19 Kaiser Permanente Mayo Clinic Cleveland Clinic

Suggested Articles

UnitedHealthcare
Payer

UnitedHealthcare files to enter Maryland's ACA exchange

After severely scaling back its presence on the Affordable Care Act exchanges in 2016, UnitedHealthcare is eyeing an expansion of its offerings.

by Paige Minemyer
Practices

Here's a look at the salaries of front-line workers in the U.S.

U.S. healthcare workers on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 are among the top paid in the world compared to other major developed nations.

by Tina Reed
Medicare spending costs money
Hospitals & Health Systems

CMS pitches new hospital payment category for CAR-T

The Trump administration has proposed creating a new hospital payment category for CAR T-cell therapy.

by Paige Minemyer