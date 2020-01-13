JPM20: What's going on at the biggest conference in healthcare?

SAN FRANCISCO—The action officially kicked off at the 38th Annual JP Morgan Conference in San Francisco on Monday—along with multiple additional events—and thousands of healthcare execs and entrepreneurs have descended on the city.

So what's going on at JPM? Here's the latest from the FierceHealthcare team:

Humana's Broussard says surprise billing must be addressed

In a Q&A session Monday, Humana chief Bruce Broussard said it's critical to find a way to address surprise billing.

Case Study OB-GYN Hospitalist Program Delivers Excellent Maternal Quality Metrics At a well-established Denver facility, implementation of Colorado’s first-ever OB hospitalist program lowered the number of elective deliveries before the 39th week of pregnancy to 0 and reduced the overall C-section rate to 27.4 percent. See how!

Bruce Broussard

(Humana)

"It's just improper. It's not the right thing to do," Broussard said. "I do believe that is something that needs to be taken on."

Broussard acknowledged that efforts to address surprise medical bills in Congress have largely stalled for now, but said he doesn't expect that to hold long term. Lawmakers have faced a number of recent distractions in their path to tackling surprise medical bills and other health priorities, including the ongoing impeachment inquiry and recent hostilities between the U.S. government and Iran.

He said that the 2020 election cycle is also likely to stymie discussion, but once the contest is over, Congress could get back to business on surprise billing.

"I do believe it isn't going away," he said.

Broussard didn't weigh-in on specific steps he'd like to see taken to address surprise medical bills, which has been a point of contention between payers and providers. Payers favor a rate-setting approach, while providers instead back using baseball-style arbitration to settle disputes.

There has been signficant lobbying from both sides on the issue. — Paige Minemyer

The 'reluctant' brain disease advocate

Susan Schneider (left)

(Tina Reed)

Susan Schneider — who is Robin Williams' widow — never bargained on becoming steeped in brain disease advocacy.

But that was what happened following the devastating loss of her husband to suicide and the subsequent news that that comedian had been suffering severe effects of Lewy Body Dementia.

Speaking at the Startup Health Festival in San Francisco, Schneider said Williams had been seeking medical help over frightening neurological symptoms. A documentary about that struggle is being released in May.

"Robin and I were trying desperately to get to an answer. He's been in medical testing for a solid year," Schneider said. "It was a team but they weren't acting like a team ... our story was very much what you don't want to have happen."

She went on to say her story isn't about failures in healthcare delivery, but the complexity of the field of dementia. Schneider, whose father is a pathologist, said she needed to get answers from medical professionals about what happened to Williams.

"Reluctantly, I was in a position where I had to do something because I felt like I had to do something with this information," she said. She partnered with the American Brain Foundation to support research into the interconnectedness of diseases such as Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson's Disease and the spectrum of diseases in between.

She's partnered to raise money in 2020 for the Lewy Body Dementia fund to support finding a biomarker to help diagnose the disease. So far they've raised about $3 million toward a $5.5 million research grant award and is pushing to raise the next $2.5 million this year. "I want to see this done because I know the researchers are dying to go after this," she said. — Tina Reed

Using the immune system to detect disease

Among the many pharma and biotech companies in San Francisco this week is the Seattle-based Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp.

Chad Robbins

(Adaptive)

I caught up with CEO and co-founder Chad Robbins as he jumped between meetings to chat about the company's technology and ambitions, which are pretty fascinating. In 2018, the company announced a partnership with Microsoft to take on the massive big data problem of mapping the immune system.

The goal: Use a blood test to look for signals from the immune system to help eventually create earlier disease detection of everything from Lyme disease to pancreatic cancer. This goal is still years off, Robbins cautions. "That's a massive undertaking that is just in the nascent stages of what it could be," he said. "We could pour a ton of capital into that. It's one of the largest diagnostic opportunities in history, if we get it right."

What would he want the healthcare industry to know about their work? This has the potential to diagnose disease early and lead to better patient outcomes, he said. "We're learning how to read and translate this inherent biology of the immune system to be able to diagnose disease." Their first diagnostic test of that kind is expected to make it to the market at the end of 2021.

The company announced this week a deal with Genentech and its drug called venetoclax, which is being developed for the treatment of newly diagnosed people with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). They're using Adaptive's blood test to search for markers of disease as a primary endpoint to earn Food and Drug Administration approval for the drug. The company also recently announced Medicare would cover the test, and the two milestones are among the latest Robbins will be presenting on Tuesday. — Tina Reed

A peek behind the curtain at Mass General Brigham's 2020 priorities

As one of a slew of health system presenters this week, Mass General Brigham, formerly known as Partners HealthCare System, offered a look at its performance in 2019 and its strategic priorities for the coming year.

The rebranding process, which the system kickstarted in late November alongside of its five-year strategic plan, is a central focus in 2020, alongside creating new centers of excellence, eyeing potential new businesses both domestically and abroad and growing its reach in the commercial insurance market, the system said in its presentation Monday.

The system manages about 650,000 lives in value-based contracts, or about 12% of its patient population. Between 2020 and 2024, the health system has capacity for $6.8 billion in capital spending, and that capacity exceeds current spending commitments by $675 million, leaving additional room for growth.

Growing competition in the region is going to be a significant factor in the coming years, Mass General Brigham executives said. They noted the finalized merger that formed Beth Israel Lahey Health and merger plans between Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan as key examples. — Paige Minemyer

Centene's Neidorff: 'Reach for the stars ...'

Star ratings, that is...

Michael Neirdoff

(Centene)

On this sunny and 50-degree day in California, Centene CEO Michael Neidorff was among the first to present on Monday. He offered his latest update on Centene's plans to acquire WellCare—but also mentioned several times his dissatisfaction with and ambitions for the company's Medicare business.

"With Medicare, we're going to return to the four stars in 2020 and we're working to see what we can do to make sure that in 2021—we could fall back because of the way they do things but we have a whole team working—to make sure we not only get four stars but start to focus on four and a half," Neidorff said. "Because if you reach for the stars, you'll never come up with a handful of mud."

Neidorff also offered reiterated his bullishness that the company's planned WellCare acquisition would be complete in early 2020 after winning approval from all 27 states it needed an OK from.

"It's moving along very well," he said. "We're now working through the final steps with the Department of Justice, and I may sound a little bit different than others but we've found them to be very constructive and very willing to listen and work with us in a very effective basis. While we have said it will be the first half of the year, we are cautiously optimistic—and I want to be very careful not to change expectations too much—but not surprise you if it happens much sooner."

He said the company was in a position to begin integration by January 1 and that it will be a smooth integration.

"We're now in a position to say year one will be no less than breakeven" instead of what was originally projected to be small single-digit losses, he said. "By the middle of the second year, upper single digits is still very achievable." — Tina Reed

Plenty of announcements coming this week, including big M&A by Teledoc

There's no time like the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference to announce some big news, and you should expect plenty of it this week. One of the big announcements that dropped in advance of the conference over the weekend? Telemedicine company Teladoc Health plans to acquire InTouch Health in a $600 million deal, the companies announced Jan. 12.

Santa Barbara, California-based InTouch Health is a leading provider of enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

The acquisition positions Teladoc as the partner of choice for health systems seeking a single solution for their entire virtual care strategy, Teladoc executives said in a press release. Read more about it here.