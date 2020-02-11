Industry Voices—Keeping up with constant change in oncology is a challenge

“Change is the only constant in life.” – Heraclitus, Greek philosopher

While the universal flux theory is 2,700 years old, in oncology, it is as applicable today as it was when the “weeping philosopher” first uttered his paradoxical doctrine.

Oncology has experienced more constant change in the last 30 years than from the late 20th century to the time cancer was first identified in 440 B.C.

The rapid pace of innovation in oncology has been fueled by an immense knowledge explosion about cancers, how they grow and how to treat them in different subpopulations. In fact, from May 2018 to May 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved almost 60 new oncology drugs.

And while the advances we see in oncology today—targeted therapies, precise diagnostics and a better patient experience—are powering a consistent drop in cancer death rates, they also require oncologists to know more than any one person possibly can.

How, then, should medical oncologists and their practices stay up to speed on advancements to ensure patient receives the right treatment at the right time?

Harness technology: Oncologists and their practices cannot get overwhelmed by the promise of artificial intelligence or any other aspect of technology and instead should focus on two vital deliverables: 1) an agile platform that turns data clinical, operational and financial data inputs into actionable insights; and 2) a platform for real-time peer-to-peer communication offering a virtual second opinion. Technology must work to improve physician workflow and efficiency. By engaging physicians and focusing on meeting their needs, technology and the analytical insights it reveals should help oncologists, not exacerbate physician burnout.



The practice of oncology has changed immensely since I’ve been treating patients.

My overarching advice to practices trying to negotiate the constant change that oncology offers is to not be complacent, because your patients are receiving the best care possible today. Understand where oncology is headed and how today’s trends will impact your ability to deliver care tomorrow. Do what makes the most sense for your patients and colleagues by always anticipating change rather than reacting to it.

Jeff Patton is acting CEO and president of physician services at OneOncology. He is also a member of FierceHealthcare's Editorial Advisory Council.