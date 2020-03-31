Bon Secours, Boston Medical among hospitals forced to furlough workers due to COVID-19

Hospitals and health systems have started to furlough workers and staff as they struggle with increased demand for services from COVID-19 and a lack of revenue from canceled elective procedures.
Some hospitals and systems are also implementing hiring freezes and not raising wages as they face the loss of revenue.
Here is a running list of hospitals and systems that have decided to furlough workers:
- Bon Secours Mercy Health announced Tuesday it will furlough any staff that isn’t directly supporting the 43-hospital system’s response to COVID-19. The Cinncinati-based system also implemented a hiring freeze for any non-critical care positions and freezes any wage hikes.
- Boston Medical Center is putting 700 employees — or about 10 percent of its workforce — on furlough, the Boston Globe reported.
- St. Claire Healthcare announced last Thursday that it will furlough 300 workers out of its nearly 1,200 staff. The Kentucky-based healthcare system said that over the past 10 days it experienced a “drastic decline in patient vists, and we’re expecting the numbers to get worse before they get better."
- Appalachian Regional Healthcare, also in Kentucky announced on Friday it will furlough 500 of the 13-hospital system’s 6,000 workers. The system will also temporarily close some clinics and outpatient centers. So far the healthcare system has seen a 30% decrease in its overall business operations due to fewer patients coming in and the closure of “services related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a release said. The system said that when it is safe for employees to resume work as normal and patient volumes increase then they will bring employees back.
- Baptist Health in Little Rock will begin furloughing employees, Arkansas Business reported.
One health system that is bucking the trend is UPMC in Pittsburgh. The Tribune-Review reported the health system announced its employees will be paid their current rate for their normally scheduled hours even if they are assigned to a different job during the covid-19 pandemic, through May 9.