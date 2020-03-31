Bon Secours, Boston Medical among hospitals forced to furlough workers due to COVID-19

Hospitals and health systems have started to furlough workers and staff as they struggle with increased demand for services from COVID-19 and a lack of revenue from canceled elective procedures.

Some hospitals and systems are also implementing hiring freezes and not raising wages as they face the loss of revenue.

Here is a running list of hospitals and systems that have decided to furlough workers:

Bon Secours Mercy Health announced Tuesday it will furlough any staff that isn’t directly supporting the 43-hospital system’s response to COVID-19. The Cinncinati-based system also implemented a hiring freeze for any non-critical care positions and freezes any wage hikes.



Boston Medical Center is putting 700 employees — or about 10 percent of its workforce — on furlough, the Boston Globe reported.



St. Claire Healthcare announced last Thursday that it will furlough 300 workers out of its nearly 1,200 staff. The Kentucky-based healthcare system said that over the past 10 days it experienced a "drastic decline in patient vists, and we're expecting the numbers to get worse before they get better."



Appalachian Regional Healthcare , also in Kentucky announced on Friday it will furlough 500 of the 13-hospital system's 6,000 workers. The system will also temporarily close some clinics and outpatient centers. So far the healthcare system has seen a 30% decrease in its overall business operations due to fewer patients coming in and the closure of "services related to the COVID-19 pandemic," a release said. The system said that when it is safe for employees to resume work as normal and patient volumes increase then they will bring employees back.



Baptist Health in Little Rock will begin furloughing employees, Arkansas Business reported.

One health system that is bucking the trend is UPMC in Pittsburgh. The Tribune-Review reported the health system announced its employees will be paid their current rate for their normally scheduled hours even if they are assigned to a different job during the covid-19 pandemic, through May 9.