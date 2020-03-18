Hospital stocks are getting hammered by COVID-19

Health system stocks are taking a beating from COVID-19.

Amid investor concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and questions over the government's planned economic response, some of the top hospital companies have plummeted in recent days.

Among them: HCA Healthcare and Tenet Healthcare dropped by more than 50 and 70%, respectively, compared to their share price high's posted so far this year.

To be fair, shares across the stock market are getting pummeled. Trading was halted Wednesday after the Dow fell almost 10% and the S&P 500 dropped more than 8.4%.

But healthcare companies are uniquely impacted by depending on their response. For instance, telehealth companies have seen big upticks in the trading price as they offer potential solutions to handling the COVID-19. Teladoc closed Wednesday trading at $138.93, up 66% from $83.26, which it posted at the beginning of the year. Vertically-integrated companies like CVS, which merged with Aetna last year, have seen more volatility in their share prices, but had a closing price of $57.18, down from a high of $76.05 back on January 16. As of the close of trading on Wednesday, here's how the top hospital companies are faring: