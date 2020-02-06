Envision Healthcare CEO Chris Holden stepping down

Envision Healthcare CEO Chris Holden will step down, the physician staffing giant announced Wednesday.

An interim office of the CEO will run the company while a national search is conducted, Envision said. The office will be led by Karey Witty, executive vice president and chief operating officer; Teresa Sparks, chief financial officer; and Dave Esler, chief administrative officer.

Envision didn't offer a reason for Holden's departure. The news comes as Congress is taking a closer look at Envision's billing practices, and the reveal that the staffing firm's owner, KKR & Co., was pouring millions into ad campaigns to combat legislation on surprise billing.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we appreciate Chris’ dedication to Envision’s clinicians and employees and thank him for his many contributions to the company, said Max Lin, KKR Partner and a member of Envision’s Board of Directors, in a statement. “Envision is a special organization with exceptional people playing a vital role in the U.S. healthcare system today."

Witty, Sparks and Esler are "closely aligned" with the company's mission, Lin said, which gives it confidence that things will stay the course while the search is underway.

“I appreciate the trust and support of my Envision family over the past 13 years, and I am confident that our outstanding leadership team will continue the great progress we have made together," Holden said in a statement.