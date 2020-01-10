DOJ boasts $2.6B in healthcare fraud settlements, judgments in 2019

The Department of Justice (DOJ) received $2.6 billion in recoveries involving healthcare fraud and false claims in fiscal 2019, officials announced.

The recoveries involved all sectors of the industry including drug and medical device manufacturers, managed care providers, hospitals, pharmacies, hospice organizations, laboratories and physicians. It is the tenth consecutive year the department's civil healthcare fraud settlements and judgments have exceeded $2 billion.

Among the most notable healthcare recoveries:

Insys Therapeutics paid $195 million to settle civil allegations that it paid kickbacks to induce physicians and nurse practitioners to prescribe fentanyl for their patients. "The kickbacks allegedly took the form of sham speaker events, jobs for the prescribers' relatives and friends, and lavish meals and entertainment," officials said in the statement.



Reckitt Benckiser Group also agreed to pay a settlement of $1.4 billion—including $500 million to the U.S.—to resolve civil allegations that it directly or through subsidiaries promoted opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone to physicians who were writing prescriptions for uses that were unsafe, ineffective and medically unnecessary.



Greenway Health, an electronic health record (EHR) software vendor, paid more than $57 million to resolve allegations that it misrepresented the capabilities of its EHR product Prime Suite and provided kickbacks to users to induce them to recommend the product to prospective new customers.



Encompass Health, the nation's largest operator of inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), paid a $48 million settlement over accusations its IRFs provided inaccurate information to Medicare to maintain their status and to earn a higher rate of reimbursement and that some admissions to its IRFs were not medically necessary. RELATED: HHS recovered $2.6B from healthcare fraud in 2017, down 21% from the previous year While the amount reflected by the DOJ indicates federal losses, many of those cases also assisted in recovering millions more for state Medicaid programs, officials said in a statement.

“The significant number of settlements and judgments obtained over the past year demonstrate the high priority this administration places on deterring fraud against the government and ensuring that citizens’ tax dollars are well spent,” said Assistant Attorney General Joseph Hunt in a statement. “The continued success of the department’s False Claims Act enforcement efforts are a testament to the tireless efforts of the civil servants who investigate, litigate, and try these important cases as well as to the fortitude of whistleblowers who report fraud.”

Whistleblowers filed 633 qui tam suits in fiscal year 2019, and this past year the department recovered over $2.1 billion in these and earlier filed suits. During the same period, the government paid out $265 million to whistleblowers in successful recovery cases.

The total amount of recoveries from healthcare fraud rose to $62 billion since the False Claims Act was strengthened by Congress in 1986.