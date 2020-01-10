DOJ boasts $2.6B in healthcare fraud settlements, judgments in 2019

Gavel with scales of justice in background
The Department of Justice recovered $2.6 billion in recoveries involving healthcare fraud and false claims in fiscal 2019, officials announced. (William_Potter/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) received $2.6 billion in recoveries involving healthcare fraud and false claims in fiscal 2019, officials announced. 

The recoveries involved all sectors of the industry including drug and medical device manufacturers, managed care providers, hospitals, pharmacies, hospice organizations, laboratories and physicians. It is the tenth consecutive year the department's civil healthcare fraud settlements and judgments have exceeded $2 billion.

“The significant number of settlements and judgments obtained over the past year demonstrate the high priority this administration places on deterring fraud against the government and ensuring that citizens’ tax dollars are well spent,” said Assistant Attorney General Joseph Hunt in a statement. “The continued success of the department’s False Claims Act enforcement efforts are a testament to the tireless efforts of the civil servants who investigate, litigate, and try these important cases as well as to the fortitude of whistleblowers who report fraud.”

Whistleblowers filed 633 qui tam suits in fiscal year 2019, and this past year the department recovered over $2.1 billion in these and earlier filed suits. During the same period, the government paid out $265 million to whistleblowers in successful recovery cases. 

The total amount of recoveries from healthcare fraud rose to $62 billion since the False Claims Act was strengthened by Congress in 1986.

Read more on
Fraud Hospital-Employed Physicians False Claims Act Department of Justice Stark Law

Suggested Articles

Medicare written on paper with a stethoscope
Payer

CMS touts performance of updated Medicare Plan Finder

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is touting several successes for its updated Medicare Plan Finder following open enrollment for 2020.

by Paige Minemyer
Medicare spending costs money
Payer

Number of ACOs taking on financial risk doubles in new program

CMS reported that the number of ACOs taking on financial risk doubled under the new program.

by Robert King
A picture of the sign outside the CES Conference
Tech

Big takeaways on digital health at CES 2020

Healthcare and health technology leaders shared their takeaways from CES 2020 and what excited them about the potential for digital health.

by Heather Landi