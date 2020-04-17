CVS Health to work with UCLA Health, other hospitals to create more bed capacity

In a move to help increase hospital bed capacity, CVS Health will provide in-home nursing to support the transition to eligible IV-therapy patients out of the hospital, officials announced Friday.

Coram, which is CVS Health's infusion care business, is working with hospitals including UCLA Health as well as other hospitals, to enhance its existing home infusion capacity and capabilities to help transition eligible IV-therapy patients to home-based care, they said.

Coram nurses will provide and coordinate a range of care, including daily visits and monitoring, medication administration, IV catheter line care, lab draws and educational support via telehealth.

“We’re able to create a clinically appropriate and safe in-home care setting, so hospitals can focus on treating those impacted by COVID-19,” said Sree Chaguturu, M.D., chief medical officer of CVS Caremark and CVS Specialty in a statement. “Amid this unprecedented public health challenge, home can be the safest place for patients recovering from a range of illnesses and can also help minimize their risk of contracting COVID-19.”

Officials said Coram is working with UCLA Health to identify and begin transitioning stable patients to home-based nursing care. Patients with a range of conditions that may require infusion therapy, including hydration and nutritional support, anti-infectives or specialty medications for chronic condition management, will be considered.

Coram intends to scale the approach nationwide to other markets with high rates of COVID-19 cases, officials said.

"We're deploying our clinical teams where the need is greatest, and our Coram nurses are doing an incredible job to help alleviate pressure on hospital capacity in some of the hardest-hit areas, including Los Angeles," said Prem Shah, Executive Vice President of CVS Specialty and Product Innovation in a statement. CVS Health leadership has said the company is working to quickly ramp up its capabilities for combating the coronavirus outbreak. The company was the first retailer to open a drive-up testing location for the coronavirus on March 19. Aetna, CVS' health insurance arm, waived copays for all diagnostic testing related to COVID-19 for commercial, Medicare and Medicaid members, while also waiving copays associated with telemedicine visits for any reason to help consumers limit potential exposure in physicians' offices.

To help consumers get easier access to medications, CVS Health also began offering 90-day maintenance medication prescriptions for insured and Medicare members, and CVS Caremark is working with all its prescription benefit management clients to waive early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications.

In response to current needs for front-line and distribution warehouse workers, CVS said it planned to hire 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country.