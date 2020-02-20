Community Health Systems continues narrowing losses amid divestitures

Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems completed 12 hospital divestitures in 2019 and completed three additional hospital divestitures on Jan. 1. (CHS)

Community Health Systems narrowed its losses to $675 million in 2019 as it continued aggressively cutting the size of its portfolio of hospitals throughout the year.

That loss was improved 14% after CHS reported it was $788 million in the red the prior year.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based health system giant reported a loss of $373 million in the quarter ending Dec. 31, or $3.27 per share, compared to a net loss of $328 million, of $2.91 per share, for the same period in 2018. The company posted revenue of $3.3 billion in the fourth quarter, down from $3.5 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. 

New White Paper

Fuel Top Line Growth Across All Lines of Business

Read the latest white paper on how health plans can empower brokers, sales, and marketing teams to increase acquisition and retention rates to achieve their 2020 revenue goals.

For the year, CHS had revenues of $13.2 billion in 2019, down from $14.2 billion in 2018. 

RELATED: Community Health Systems CEO says chain nearing end of hospital selling spree

Wayne Smith, chairman and CEO of CHS, called it a "strong finish" for the year.

"Our successful divestiture program, along with strategic growth initiatives in our core portfolio of markets, has driven better results, including improved same-store volume and net revenue growth in 2019," Smith said in a statement. "As we enter 2020, we expect to deliver incremental growth, driven by a combination of continued same-store net revenue performance and execution across our strategic margin improvement programs.”

RELATED: Community Health Systems agrees to $53M settlement

Read more on
Earnings Finance Critical Access Hospitals Community Hospitals Wayne Smith Community Health Systems

Suggested Articles

An image of Maven's team
Tech

23andMe's Wojcicki joins Maven's $45M funding round

Women and family health startup Maven landed $45 million in series C funding with some high-profile backers.

by Heather Landi
In the wake of the Huazhu Group data breach Check Point has urged CFOs to play a more prominent role in security (Image weerapatkiatdumrong / iStockPhoto)
Tech

Over 41M patient records breached in 2019: report

Over 41 million patient records were breached in 2019 as the healthcare industry faces new hacking techniques and threats.

by Heather Landi
Health financials
Hospitals & Health Systems

CommonSpirit Health reports first operating gain

CommonSpirit Health posted $40 million in operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, its first since its creation via merger last year.

by Tina Reed