Community Health Systems agrees to $53M settlement

Gavel with scales of justice in background
Tuesday, the Norfolk County Retirement System in New York and the publicly traded health giant notified the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee of their intent to settle. The parties told the court they are in the process of preparing a stipulation of settlement and expect documents to be filed by Jan. 21. 

