CommonSpirit Health transforms cafes in some hospitals into grocery stores to help front-line workers

A front-line health worker at one of CommonSpirit Health's hospitals buys groceries from one of the system's new stores. (CommonSpirit Health)

CommonSpirit Health has converted the cafes in several of its hospitals in Arizona and the Pacific Northwest into grocery stores to help out overwhelmed physicians and staff members.

The 137-hospital system said that the stores will provide staples that are not available in most retail stores, such as toilet paper and disinfectant cleaner.

“In addition to saving time, the on-site grocery stores enable CommonSpirit’s physicians and staff to avoid going to supermarkets or other public locations during a time when limiting public exposure is advised,” the system said in a release.

COVID-19 Webinar

Getting Ahead of the Curve: Insights from COVID-19’s Frontlines

How is COVID-19 impacting HCPs and patients? Join Daniel S. Fitzgerald, InCrowd CEO & President and Philip Moyer, InCrowd VP of Crowd Operations, to review the key findings.

“Our staff are working more than 12 hours every day and the grocery store allows them to feel their work is valued in a way that goes above and beyond what I can say on the floor as their manager,” said Zoe Coleman, clinical nurse manager, nursery ICU at CommonSpirit Health’s St. Joseph’s Hospital Medical Center, in a statement. “At the end of the day, our staff can comfortably shop for essential items and have more time to spend with their loved ones.”

RELATED: Fitch puts 15 nonprofit hospitals on its watch list for ratings downgrade due to coronavirus

CommonSpirit aims to roll out the grocery stores for more hospitals in its system.

The new grocery stores come as hospital systems try to protect their front-line staff from contracting the virus during patient care. Systems are also working to pay for child care and other benefits for providers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some hospital system CEOs and executives have donated their salaries to employee assistance funds and others are forced to furlough some of their workforce.

Hospitals are facing a major cash crunch due to COVID-19, which has forced the cancellation of elective procedures that bring in revenue for hospital systems.

Read more on
coronavirus Infection Control Hospital Impact Physician Satisfaction Finance CommonSpirit Health

Suggested Articles

Welcome to Michigan sign
Payer

Michigan Blues pays workers to join COVID-19 front lines

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is encouraging its medical professionals to volunteer to care for COVID-19 patients—and will pay them to do so. 

by Paige Minemyer
Payer

Is Your COB Program Missing These 5 Key Components?

By prioritizing these five elements, healthcare organizations can ensure their COB functions are optimized.

Sponsored by HMS
Finance

Fitch puts 15 hospitals on its watch list for ratings downgrade

The credit rating agency said the Rating Watch reflects those ratings with the greatest risk under the current coronavirus pandemic.

by Tina Reed