Chutes & Ladders—Detroit Medical Center names new CEO; Musical chairs for top Banner Health leaders

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Detroit Medical Center

Audrey Gregory will become CEO of the Detroit Medical Center Jan. 1.

Audrey Gregory

(DMC)

Gregory was named to the role as the DMC's CEO Anthony Tedeschi, M.D., announced his retirement. Tedeschi, who joined the DMC in 2017 from Tenet Healthcare’s former Chicago market, will remain part of the DMC team through March to provide counsel through the transition, officials said.

Gregory has a Ph.D. and is a registered nurse.

She joined DMC in October from Saint Francis Healthcare System in Memphis, where she served as Tenet’s market CEO and CEO of St. Francis Hospital – Memphis.

Anthony Tedeschi

(DMC)

Gregory worked for Tenet for 15 years in a variety of senior leadership roles at other Tenet hospitals, including chief nursing officer, chief operating officer and CEO.

She earned a Ph.D. in global leadership from Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida. She earned both a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Armstrong Atlantic State University in Savannah, Georgia.

Debbie Flores

(Banner Health)

Banner Health

Debbie Flores is among several CEOs named to oversee five Banner Health hospitals in metropolitan Phoenix.

In all, three CEOs have been named to the new positions.

Flores, who was previously CEO of Banner Boswell Medical Center in Sun City and Banner Del E. Webb Center in Sun City West is now CEO for Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale. She is replacing Deb Krmpotic.

Sharon Lind, previously CEO of Banner Goldfield Medical Center in Apache Junction, Arizona, and Banner Ironwood Medical Center in Queen Creek, Arizona, is now CEO for Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.

Robert Gardner, previously chief operating officer of Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Heart Hospital in Mesa, Arizona, has been promoted to CEO of Banner Goldfield Medical Center and Banner Ironwood Medical Center.

Joshua Denny

(Vanderbilt)

All of Us Research Program

Joshua Denny, M.D., professor of biomedical information and medicine at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, was named the new CEO for the All of Us Research Program, the centerpiece of the Precision Medicine Initiative.

Denny has been involved with the Precision Medicine Initiative since its inception.

> Manatt, Phelps & Phillips announced Ralph Muller, the former CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, will join as a national advisor in its Manatt Health group effective January 2.

> Larry Maxwell, M.D., was named president of Inova Health System’s Women’s Services Line.