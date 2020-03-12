Chutes & Ladders—DaVita shuffles exec leadership; Trinity Health hires new hospital CEO

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

DaVita

David Mahoney, M.D., was named chief medical officer for DaVita Hospital Services Group. He is succeeding Jeff Giullian, M.D., who is now chief medical officer for Davita Kidney Care, officials said. Mahoney is an interventional nephrologist who joined DaVita in 2017 as CMO for DaVita's vascular access care business.

He has also previously served as the medical director of a DaVita Kidney Care chronic dialysis center, a hospital acute dialysis service and his practice's vascular access center.

Mahoney completed his residency and nephrology fellowship at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and served for 10 years as an Army physician.

Giullian succeeded Allen R. Nissenson, M.D., who stepped down earlier this year after serving as DaVita's CMO for 11 years.

Giullian has been active in the Renal Physicians Association (RPA) as chairman of the Healthcare Payment Committee and member of the RPA's team of advisers to the American Medical Association Relative Value Units Utilization Committee.

He trained in nephrology and transplantation at Vanderbilt University and received his MBA from the University of Colorado Denver.

Trinity Health

Lorraine Lutton will become the new president and CEO of Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System April 6. The health system is part of Michigan-based Trinity Health.

Mike Englehart, who has served as interim CEO at Mount Carmel since July 2019, will return to his role as senior vice president for medical groups and ambulatory strategy for Trinity Health nationally, officials said.

Lutton has been president and CEO of Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, South Carolina, since 2016. She has also previously served as president of St. Joseph’s hospital in Tampa, which is part of BayCare Health System. She also spent time in other senior leadership roles with BayCare, including chief operating officer of St. Joseph’s Hospital and St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital.

Lutton is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, received her bachelor's degree in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her MBA from Anderson Graduate School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles.

North Tampa Behavioral Health

Clint Hauger was appointed CEO of North Tampa Behavioral Health after regulators found its former CEO—an ex-NFL player—was unqualified for the job, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The behavioral health center was the focus of a Times investigation last year that found, among other things, the hospital’s then-CEO Bryon Coleman had no experience in healthcare.

> Donald Webb, CEO of Franklin, Tennessee-based Williamson Medical Center, plans to retire at the end of the year after 35 years of service, the Tennessean reported. Webb joined the medical center in 1985 as controller and was chief financial officer for 16 years before becoming CEO in 2012.

> San-Francisco based healthcare technology company Inovaccer Inc., appointed Fran Soistman—founder and president of Healthcare Management and Transformation Advisory Services and former executive vice president and head of government services at Aetna—to its board of strategic advisers.