Chutes & Ladders—Community Health System gets new CFO; Michigan Medicine names children's hospital COO

Community Health Systems

Kevin Hammons

(CHS)

Kevin Hammons became chief financial officer of Community Health Systems Jan. 1, the publicly-traded health giant announced. He succeeds Thomas J. Aaron, who served as CFO from 2017 until his retirement on Dec. 31.

Hammons has held multiple roles at CHS since 1997, including overseeing accounting and financial reporting, SEC reporting, budgeting, design and implementation of financial systems and processes, capital market transactions, corporate finance and treasury management functions and the company’s divestiture program, officials said in a statement.

He was most recently senior vice president, assistant chief financial officer and treasurer. He has also previously served as the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. He also previously held roles in the Assurance and Advisory Services practice at Ernst & Young.

Hammons holds a bachelor's degree from Malone University and serves on their board of trustees.

Michigan Medicine

Luanne Thomas Ewald

(Michigan Medicine)

Luanne Thomas Ewald will become chief operating officer of C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital on Jan. 6.

Ewald was previously the CEO of Detroit Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital of Michigan and vice president for business development at DMC. She is the chairwoman of the Michigan Hospital Association’s Council on Children’s Health and was recently appointed to the American Hospital Association’s Maternal and Child Health Council.

Ewald has a bachelor's degree in business administration with a specialization in marketing from Marquette University in Milwaukee and a master's degree in hospital and health administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati.



Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center

Rogerio Lilenbaum

(Banner)

Rogerio Lilenbaum, MD, will become the new director of the Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center on Feb. 3, officials announced.

Lilenbaum will oversee vision, direction and development of all Banner MD Anderson clinical programs and its enterprise-wide efforts, officials said. He was most recently at Yale-New Haven Health and Yale School of Medicine, where he was chief medical integration officer for ambulatory services. He was also previously the first chief medical officer for the Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven.

Before 2013, Lilenbaum was chairman of the Cancer Institute at the Cleveland Clinic in Florida.

Lilenbaum received his medical degree from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro School of Medicine in Brazil, and earned a Master's in clinical epidemiology and clinical investigation from the Harvard School of Public Health. He completed his hematology/oncology fellowship at Washington University School of Medicine and a clinical and research fellowship at the University of California San Diego.

> Global consulting firm Mercer announced Edward Lehman joined firm as US Health Leader on January 2.

> DaVita Kidney Care promoted Jeffrey Giullian, M.D., to chief medical officer after he most recently led clinical quality and safety efforts as CMO for DaVita Hospital Services, it was announced.

> GoodRx appointed Jody Mulkey as its chief technology officer. Most recently, Mulkey was Chief Product Officer at online financial firm Aspiration.