Chutes & Ladders—CommonSpirit Health's CEO change-up; Memorial Sloan Kettering hires marketing exec

Lloyd Dean

(CommonSpirit)

CommonSpirit Health



Lloyd Dean will become the sole CEO of Chicago-based Catholic hospital giant CommonSpirit Health after the organization announced the retirement of co-CEO Kevin Lofton on Wednesday.

Lofton, 65, will retire from the role as of June 30, officials said.

Kevin Lofton

(CommonSpirit)

Upon his departure, the longtime executive will have served 17 years as CEO and 22 years as an executive with Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI), which merged with Dignity Health last year to form CommonSpirit. Since the merger in February, Lofton and Dean—the former CEO of Dignity—have served as CEOs of the combined health system.

Lofton is credited with growing CHI from a 68-hospital, $6 billion enterprise to a $15.5 billion healthcare entity in 18 states at the time of the merger as well as leading efforts to prevent violence, reduce human trafficking and transform care delivery.



Officials said the CommonSpirit board originally created the two-CEO structure to provide successful integration of the systems and did not intend it to be permanent.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Roxanne Taylor

(MSK) Roxanne Taylor was named chief marketing and communications officer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). In the role, which she will begin Feb. 3, she will be responsible for shaping and enhancing the MSK brand and will be accountable for building the long-term equity of the brand with all stakeholders, officials said. Taylor was chief marketing and communications officer at Accenture for 10 years where she was credited with assisting in the company’s growth into one of the world’s leading brands in the digital economy. She was at Accenture for 23 years. She also serves as a member of the board of directors at Whalar, a creative and technology-driven influencer marketing solution, as well as Pure Storage, a provider of all-flash data hardware and software solutions, and OpenX, the world’s largest independent advertising exchange. Taylor also serves on the boards of the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants, Reporters Without Borders and the U.S. chapter of Reporters Sans Frontières.

Tim Goodwin

(TigerConnect)

TigerConnect

Tim Goodwin was tapped to become the new chief technology officer of TigerConnect, a healthcare-focused team collaboration solution.

In the new role, Goodwin will lead the product management, product development and engineering teams, reporting directly to TigerConnect co-founder and CEO Brad Brooks, officials said in a statement.

Previously, Goodwin was the CTO at Vacasa, the largest vacation rental management company in the U.S., where he was credited with laying the foundation that enabled Vacasa to scale from supporting 5,000 vacation homes to its current inventory of more than 25,000 homes around the globe, officials said.

Prior to Vacasa, Goodwin was CIO and senior vice president at Fiserv Digital Channels.

> The Federation of American Hospitals announced it is adding Alyssa Keefe as vice president, policy and analysis. Keefe will join the federation on March 9.

> Dolores Hambardzumyan, Ph.D., MBA, was appointed senior faculty in the department of neurosurgery and a member of The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

> Kettering Health Network is making three key leadership changes. Brenda Kuhn has been promoted to executive vice president and chief clinical officer for Kettering Health Network. Jennifer Shull was promoted to senior vice president and chief nursing officer. Paul Hoover was promoted to senior vice president and chief strategy officer.