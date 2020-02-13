Chutes & Ladders—Cigna taps new Express Scripts president; Sutter Health hospital names new CEO

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Cigna

Dave Queller

(Cigna)

Dave Queller was named president of Express Scripts, the pharmacy benefit management company acquired by health insurance giant Cigna in 2018. Queller will oversee PBM services alongside oversight of supply chain and drug procurement, officials said.



Queller has overseen the company's sales and account management organization since 2014.

Brian Seiz

(Cigna)

Cigna also named Brian Seiz president of pharmacy, where he will oversee pharmacy operations including Express Scripts’ home delivery options and its Accredo specialty pharmacy business. Seiz has worked at Express Scripts for 15 years and became president of Accredo in 2017.

Both will work within the insurer’s health services segment, according to the announcement.

“Dave and Brian have both played an integral role in positioning health services as the partner of choice for health plans,” Tim Wentworth, president of health services and former president and CEO of Express Scripts, said in a statement. “In their new roles, they will work together with our talented Health Services leadership team as we deliver more affordability, predictability and simplicity to those we serve,” he said.

Northwest Georgia Oncology Centers

Madhurima Uppalapati

(NGOC)

Madhurima Uppalapati, M.D., was named president and medical director of Northwest Georgia Oncology Centers in Atlanta.

As president, Uppalapati will oversee the strategic direction for the centers and internal operations of the facilities.

Uppalapati is a board-certified oncologist with 15 years of experience in oncology and hematology. Previously, she served as medical director for the organization during 2019 and was instrumental in the development and implementation of a professional services agreement with WellStar Healthcare System, officials said.

Uppalapati completed her fellowship training at Georgetown University Hospital and has also received an Executive MBA from Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.

Dan Peterson

(Sutter Health)

Sutter Health

Dan Peterson was named CEO of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

Peterson has been chief administrative officer for Sutter Lakeside Hospital since 2017. In his new role, Peterson will manage administrative and healthcare activities for the hospital and provide overall leadership for physicians and staff, officials said. He will also lead facility growth efforts, including a $173 million hospital expansion and renovation.

Peterson was formerly director for ambulatory services at UCLA Health System in Los Angeles as well as CEO and administrator at the Surgery Center of Santa Rosa for five years.