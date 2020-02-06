Chutes & Ladders—Temple University Health gets new CEO; Ex-Aetna CEO claims he was forced out

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Temple University Health

Michael A. Young

(TUHS)

Michael A. Young will serve as the new CEO of Temple University Health System (TUHS), taking on the role in addition to his current role as president and CEO of Temple University Hospital (TUH), officials announced Thursday. His appointment is effective immediately.

Young has been CEO of TUH since 2019 and will succeed acting health system CEO Stuart McLean, who returns to his role as the health system’s chief restructuring officer. Young will be charged with working to continue "positive momentum" to solidify TUHS’ stability and competitiveness following the restructuring of the health system that began in 2018.

He had oversight of the transition of the university's physician practice plan to a nonprofit entity, led the integration of Jeanes Hospital into Temple and reached an agreement with Thomas Jefferson University for the sale of Fox Chase Cancer Center and the health system’s interest in Health Partners Plans.

Young previously served in leadership roles including at the Pinnacle Health System in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta; Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, New York; and Lancaster General Hospital and Health System. He arrived at Temple in 2018 as chief operating officer of TUH. He holds board certification in healthcare management as a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, and he holds a master’s degree in health administration as well as a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Pittsburgh.

Stony Brook University Hospital

Carol A. Gomes

(SBUH)

Carol A. Gomes was appointed CEO of New York-based Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH), effective immediately.

In the role, Gomes is responsible for the Long Island academic medical center, including Suffolk County's only Level 1 Trauma center and Regional Perinatal Center, officials said.

The 624-bed health system completed its largest expansion project in 2019 when it opened the Medical and Research Translation building and Stony Brook University Cancer Center. It also completed a 225,000-square-foot,150-bed hospital pavilion that includes its Stony Brook Children’s Hospital.

Gomes is credited with plans for the expansion of Stonybrook's operating rooms and radiology suite and the integration of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital into the Stony Brook Medicine Hospital System. She has served as associate director for quality management, SBUH's chief operating officer and its chief quality officer.

CVS Health

Mark Bertolini (Aetna)

Mark Bertolini, former Aetna chief, is leaving the board of CVS Health, it was announced Monday. His exit is one of three cuts to the board by CVS. Bertolini told The Wall Street Journal he's being pushed out.

Bertolini joined CVS' board as part of the healthcare giant's acquisition of Aetna, which closed in November of 2018. In an announcement, CVS said in an announcement that Bertolini will exit the board after the company's annual shareholder meeting "following the successful integration of the Aetna business."

CVS spokesperson T.J. Crawford said in a statement to FierceHealthcare that the board felt the timing was appropriate.

> John J. Ngai was named director of the National Institutes of Health's Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies Initiative.

> Centene Corporation appointed Jennifer Gilligan as its senior vice president of investor relations. She will replace Edmund Krollupon, who is retiring in April.