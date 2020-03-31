Hospital margins were down, volumes were up in month before COVID-19 hit, Kaufman Hall reports

In what was the last month of business as usual before COVID-19 caused disruptions around the U.S., hospitals across the nation saw margin declines in February, a new report from Kaufman Hall found.

According to the consulting firm's "National Hospital Flash Report" reflecting February results, U.S. hospitals saw their margins drop about 11.7% in February compared to the same month a year earlier largely due to lower volumes compared to January 2020 and higher expenses.



In February, hospitals saw volumes and revenues up across all measures compared to the same month in 2019. For instance, discharges were up 1.1%, adjusted discharges were up 2.7%, adjusted patient days were up 6.3% and average length of stay increased 1.9% compared to February 2019.

Emergency department visits were up 3%, and operating room minutes rose by nearly 1%. Net patient service revenue per adjusted discharge rose 3% year over year.

Expenses were up in February, with total expense per adjusted discharge rising 2.2% year over year and labor expense per adjusted discharge jumping 3.4% year over year.

The February performance followed a 2019 marked by U.S. hospitals seeing moderate year-over-year gains despite significant month-over-month decreases in their margins.

"For many organizations, it was the last month of business as usual before coming face-to-face with the impacts of unprecedented demands as COVID-19 cases mount nationwide," the authors of the report wrote. "The COVID-19 pandemic will dramatically change the picture across all metrics in the coming months."